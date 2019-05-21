Toronto is getting a Las Vegas style magic show series

Prepare to get razzle dazzled this summer with a new magic series that'll definitely warrant some oohs and aahs.

One of Toronto's most popular mind-reading duos, Beyond Mental Borders, is launching a new stage show called Connection on June 16 at the Rec Room.

According to the mentalist pair, Melissa Ronson and Armand Antony, it'll be an extravaganza of divination, accompanied by some of the best magicians across the country.

The pair have previously wowed audiences on CityTV, at Second City, and other venues in the city with their ability to do stuff like guess what number or place you're thinking of, down to the tiniest detail.

It's still a mystery what exactly the show will incorporate, but according to the team, it'll be a "Las Vegas-style magic show that is currently lacking in the city of Toronto."

They've released a little teaser for the show, and while it doesn't reveal much, it hints Ronson and Antony might be guessing at some very secret tidbits of your personal life.