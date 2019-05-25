There's a lavender festival near Toronto this summer

If frolicking through a field of purple flowers is on your summer wish list this year, you're in luck.

There's a festival dedicated to these purple-hued blooms happening at Prince Edward County Lavender, located about two hours from Toronto.

The Lavender Festival is now in its eighth year, but for the first time ever, it'll take place over two weekends instead of one.

Now, you'll be able to tour the purple (and pink) fields for $10 on July 6, 7, 13, and 14. You can even pick a bouquet to take home, for an extra fee.

While the fields are the obvious attraction, there's going to be other activities, like a lavender oil-making demonstration and live music.

There'll even be the option of getting a massage in the middle of the field, because there's probably few things more soothing than getting a backrub in a field of flowers.