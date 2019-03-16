Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Video shows violent fight that broke out at a Raptors game

A bloody fight broke out at Scotiabank Arena during the Raptors game against the L.A. Lakers Thursday night. 

Video has been circulating of an altercation that escalated into a violent fist fest, with multiple men seen attacking and dragging one man down several rows.

The footage begins with a row of men yelling at another man sitting behind them wearing a white DeRozan jersey on top of his sweater. 

The man in the jersey eventually punches one of the men in the face, and is quickly dragged several rows down before being punched and attacked by at least four people. 

One man can even be seen stomping him while he's down. 

The crew of attackers gather their things and leave quickly, after which the man in the DeRozan jersey can be seen standing with blood all over his face. 

He was escorted out of the arena shortly after the incident, where he can be seen raising his fists before doing a very weird drunken dance down the stairs of Scotiabank.

