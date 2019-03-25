Sports & Play
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto house vr virtual reality

Toronto's huge virtual reality lounge is closing

Sports & Play
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Two years may not really be an "era," but life moves fast when you're in the virtual reality game.

House of VR on Queen West is holding their "End of an Era" closing party this Saturday on March 30.

Though they had only been open since 2017, the space hosted over 250 events and over 50,000 visitors during just a couple years in business.

HOVR has announced they're now "going mobile," which entails "shifting from a VR lounge into a mobile VR events + services company." 

This means they can bring a VR experience to events like brand activations, educational workshops and corporate settings, rather than making VR enthusiasts come to them.

Lead photo by

Jeremy Gilbert

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto's huge virtual reality lounge is closing

5 easy hikes to get you excited for spring in Toronto

The top 10 online dating sites and apps in Toronto

This forest full of sculptures near Toronto is a hidden gem

Toronto's derelict Canada Malting Plant will soon anchor a huge new event space

High Park cherry blossoms peak bloom expected in mid-April

Toronto Blue Jays players are playing too much Fortnite

The Rec Room in Mississauga is opening next week