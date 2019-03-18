Sports & Play
Toronto Blue Jays players are playing too much Fortnite

Members of the Toronto Blue Jays play too damn much, and we're not talking about baseball. 

Gaming—more specifically, the very popular online game Fortnite—has become a huge problem for Toronto's professional baseball players, so much so that the Jays' manager Charlie Montoya has imposed a Fornite curfew on the team this season. 

Sort of like how kids aren't allowed to watch too much TV before night night, Montoya is enforcing a new clubhouse rule that forbids the team from playing video games in the locker room, especially before opening pitch. 

According to AthleticTO writer John Lott, Montoya told press that the idea came from the players, who suggested there was too much Fortnite happening last season. 

The Blue Jays are definitely not the only team afflicted by the Fortnite addiction plaguing the MLB

Veteran Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Carlos Santana got so mad at his teammates for playing Fornite during games last year that he smashed the Phillies' clubhouse TV with a bat, according to ESPN

The epidemic doesn't even stop at baseball: apparently players across the board are having an issue with the addictive third-person multiplayer.

The NHL's Vancouver Canucks announced last year that they would no longer be bringing video games with them on the road, banning Fortnite from the season outright. 

Why do the floss in a video game when you can do it IRL after a win, right? 

Lead photo by

Marcus Stroman

