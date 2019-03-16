Sports & Play
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
rec room toronto

The Rec Room in Mississauga is opening next week

Mississauga's Square One mall is the next location set to get one of Cineplex's massive arcade bars with booze and food. At over 44,000 square feet, it's even larger than the one already open in downtown Toronto.

It was announced the gigantic space would be coming to Square One in 2017. There's a free opening event on Tuesday, April 9 starting at 5:30 p.m., though Rec Room will technically be opening its doors in Mississauga on Monday at 3 p.m.

Square One's Rec Room will have over 100 video games and the same VR experience available at the downtown Toronto location, plus axe throwing and bowling. The menu will also consist of similar Canadian-inspired bar favourites, which looks to involve lots of pizza and donuts.

This new location will also boast a similar roster of live entertainment as the downtown one, with music and comedy performances.

