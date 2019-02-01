The Toronto Maple Leafs are holding a practice at Nathan Phillips Square

Calling all sportsfans and municipal politics nerds: The Toronto Maple Leafs—as in the Toronto Maple Leafs—will be holding an outdoor practice at Nathan Phillips Square next Thursday.

Better still, Toronto city councillors will then play a game of shinny against a bunch of Leafs alumni (including Shayne Corson, Kris King, Steve Thomas, Mark Laforest, Mike Johnson, Wayne Primeau, Dan Daoust and Darryl Sittler).

The festivities kick off at 7 a.m. on February 7 when Toronto Mayor John Tory welcomes a youth hockey clinic to City Hall. Then, at 11 a.m., the real fun starts for fans with a series of activities, free warm beverages, music, prizes and giveaways.

Fresh air, hot chocolate and hockey on the ODR. We're playing puck outdoors next Thursday!



Join us at Nathan Phillips Square on Feb. 7 for the 2019 Outdoor Practice presented by @SportChek, with a team practice, alumni game, great prizes & more.



"Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to watch the full team take to the ice for practice, enjoy giveaways and fun prizes," reads a release from the team. "Sport Chek Outdoor Practice is free to attend, but with limited space, fans are encouraged to arrive early."

Practice goes from 12 p.m. until 12:30 p.m., at which point the team will pose with Mayor Tory for photos.

The city councillors, who have yet to be revealed, will face off against the former NHL players at 1:15 p.m.