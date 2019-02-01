The Toronto Maple Leafs are holding a practice at Nathan Phillips Square
Calling all sportsfans and municipal politics nerds: The Toronto Maple Leafs—as in the Toronto Maple Leafs—will be holding an outdoor practice at Nathan Phillips Square next Thursday.
Better still, Toronto city councillors will then play a game of shinny against a bunch of Leafs alumni (including Shayne Corson, Kris King, Steve Thomas, Mark Laforest, Mike Johnson, Wayne Primeau, Dan Daoust and Darryl Sittler).
The festivities kick off at 7 a.m. on February 7 when Toronto Mayor John Tory welcomes a youth hockey clinic to City Hall. Then, at 11 a.m., the real fun starts for fans with a series of activities, free warm beverages, music, prizes and giveaways.
Fresh air, hot chocolate and hockey on the ODR. We're playing puck outdoors next Thursday!— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 1, 2019
Join us at Nathan Phillips Square on Feb. 7 for the 2019 Outdoor Practice presented by @SportChek, with a team practice, alumni game, great prizes & more.
Details: https://t.co/yrD32baqhN pic.twitter.com/XDvHmvCL3J
"Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to watch the full team take to the ice for practice, enjoy giveaways and fun prizes," reads a release from the team. "Sport Chek Outdoor Practice is free to attend, but with limited space, fans are encouraged to arrive early."
Practice goes from 12 p.m. until 12:30 p.m., at which point the team will pose with Mayor Tory for photos.
The city councillors, who have yet to be revealed, will face off against the former NHL players at 1:15 p.m.
