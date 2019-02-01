Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Maple leafs outdoor practice

The Toronto Maple Leafs are holding a practice at Nathan Phillips Square

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Calling all sportsfans and municipal politics nerds: The Toronto Maple Leafs—as in the Toronto Maple Leafs—will be holding an outdoor practice at Nathan Phillips Square next Thursday.

Better still, Toronto city councillors will then play a game of shinny against a bunch of Leafs alumni (including Shayne Corson, Kris King, Steve Thomas, Mark Laforest, Mike Johnson, Wayne Primeau, Dan Daoust and Darryl Sittler).

The festivities kick off at 7 a.m. on February 7 when Toronto Mayor John Tory welcomes a youth hockey clinic to City Hall. Then, at 11 a.m., the real fun starts for fans with a series of activities, free warm beverages, music, prizes and giveaways.

"Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to watch the full team take to the ice for practice, enjoy giveaways and fun prizes," reads a release from the team. "Sport Chek Outdoor Practice is free to attend, but with limited space, fans are encouraged to arrive early."

Practice goes from 12 p.m. until 12:30 p.m., at which point the team will pose with Mayor Tory for photos.

The city councillors, who have yet to be revealed, will face off against the former NHL players at 1:15 p.m.

Lead photo by

Toronto Maple Leafs

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

People are still skating outdoors despite frigid Toronto weather

The Toronto Maple Leafs are holding a practice at Nathan Phillips Square

Toronto Raptors player’s pregame outfit has people talking

Toronto soccer fans turn on TFC for trading their best player

Toronto golf dome completely destroyed by snow

Breathtaking outdoor skating rink just opened near Toronto

There's so much snow in Toronto people are skiing in the streets

Activists stun skaters at Toronto's popular waterfront rink