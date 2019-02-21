There's a Degrassi-themed Raptors game in Toronto this weekend

Whatever it takes, the Raptors can make it through, and if they be the best... well, the second-best, they get to play in Degrassi jerseys sometimes.

The Raptors 905 (of the NBA G League) are hosting a game inspired by the most celebrated multi-generational TV franchise in Canadian history this Saturday afternoon at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga.

🎶 Whatever it takes!



Fresh jerseys, guest appearances, Degrassi-themed giveaways & more.



Organizers promise "fresh jerseys, guest appearances, Degrassi-themed giveaways and more," but few specifics have been released aside from the jersey piece.

People on Twitter are loving the concept either way, mostly because it gives them a chance to share GIFs of young Drake playing ball for his fictional high school back in 2001.

The jerseys are sick, no doubt—they look exactly like those worn by teen actor-turned-rap superstar Aubrey Graham when he went ham on the court at Degrassi High School back in Season 1, Episode 7 of The Next Generation.

Jimmy Brooks, as he was best known back then, was such a jealous ballhog that he tripped one of his teammates and got kicked off the squad.

I mean, he'd have had to leave the team anyway after you-know-what went down in Season 4, but I digress.

Is Drake gonna roll out there on a wheelchair and start rapping? — Michael Kiroff (@KiroffMichael) February 7, 2019

It's unlikely that Drake will show up to a Raptors 905 game, regardless of any fond memories it brings up from his time at Toronto's favourite fake school.

Fans though, seem stoked to see the black and red in blue and gold take on the Long Island Nets.

Need Zit Remedy for Halftime Show #degrassi — GoldenGoose (@iamgoldengoose) February 20, 2019

"Need Zit Remedy for halftime show," wrote one local in reply to the Raptors 905 on Twitter this week, proving that Degrassi itself is a draw for people from many different generations of the show, not just those with famous alumni.

I can say for certain that the Zit Remedy won't reunite on Saturday at the game, as one of the band's members (Wheels) passed away in 2007.

Drizzy is another story. Sure, he's one of the biggest artists in the world right now, but he's also been known to pop up randomly at events in his hometown from time to time.

Regardless of which special guests show up, the first 2,500 people through the door on Saturday will get a free Degrassi jersey T-shirt, which alone makes it worth the tickets and drive.