Toronto is getting a new tennis club this summer

If you're looking for a spot to swing your racket this summer, look no further than the lush hills by the Humber River, where a new outdoor tennis club is springing up out of the ashes of four 45-year-old courts.

Edenbridge Tennis Club is set to open in Etobicoke's James Gardens Park this summer, taking over the grounds of the former James Gardens Tennis Club.

The old club, which had operated for years, closed in April 2018 to the discontent of many former members.

According to ex-members who now comprise the committee of Edenbridge Tennis Club, James Gardens closed "as a direct result of what can only be described as an inept club administration."

"Over the course of a 25 year period, there was little to no investment made into the club facilities or courts, virtually no programming and absolutely no marketing of any kind," says Edenbridge's website.

The new club hopes to be more organized, and appears to have all its t's crossed when it comes to permits, an online member portal, and plans for a junior club.

Edenbridge is currently taking memberships: according to the site, there's 83 members signed up already.