9 places to donate your old toys in Toronto

Places to donate your old toys in Toronto will help you pass the joy of your playthings on to the next kid. You may have outgrown your Lego sets and Polly Pockets, but as long as they're still playable, you can give them to some deserving youth through charities and organizations in the city.

Here are some places to donate your old toys in Toronto. 

East End Children's Centre

Bring your lightly used toys to this office right by Coxwell subway station. They'll give them to kids to play with at their programs, or sell them at their used toy sales. Just don't bring any stuffed animals. 

Jessie's Centre

This organization helps young women and their kids, and any toys you donate goes to their Swap Shop, which offers items to moms and their babies.

Oasis Clothing Bank

Offering help to those recovering for addiction, Oasis will take your old toys and games—just drop them off at a bin near you

Toronto Fire Fighters Toy Drive

As a nonprofit, this charity collects toys through annual drives hosted by community members around the city in December and January. If you're looking to donate around that time, find a drive happening closest to you.

Diabetes Canada

Arrange to have your old toys and games picked up directly from your home or find a donation bin to make sure your stuff goes to kids in need.

Once Upon a Child

There's multiple locations of this company that buys and sells gently used, name-brand kids' stuff. They'll take a variety of toys from you, as long as they meet their guidelines.

Women's Habitat

You can contribute to this organization's Holiday Hamper Program by donating toys for all ages. They mostly collect in December, and they distribute to over 250 women and children a year.

Salvation Army

Drop off your old Mr. Potato and other toys at a Salvation Army bin or Donor Welcome Centre by you. 

Value Village

Toys, games, puzzles, and stuffed animals are all accepted at this for-profit organization, which will resell your stuff for cheap. 

