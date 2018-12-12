Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Bathurst Bowlerama closing

Bathurst Bowlerama closing in Toronto after 56 years

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Bye bye, Bathurst Bowlerama and your blacklight-powered cosmic bowling parties. Another childhood relic lost in the throes of development fever.

Yes, just like O'Connor Bowl, Bowlerama West, and the Newtonbrook Bowlerama, the legendary, two-level bowling alley at 2788 Bathurst Street is shutting down to make way for condos.

Opened in 1962, the old Bathurst Bowlerama and entertainment centre is set to close for good on December 15, 2018, after 56 years and countless birthday celebrations.

A representative for the business confirmed that a condo development will be replacing the Bowlerama, who's lease was up this year either way.

Rezoning documents submitted to the City of Toronto this summer show that Lanterra Developments wants to build a 10-storey mixed-use residential and retail complex on the site with a total of 113 condo units.

The building, designed by IBI Group, would also include a 26-suite hotel and more than 226 square metres each of indoor and outdoor amenity space.

bathurst bowlerama condos

The 'Glenhill Condominiums' are set to replace the storied bowling alley at Bathurst and Glencairn in Toronto. Image via City of Toronto submission.

No word yet on when work is expected to begin on the condos, but the Bathurst Bowlerama will cease to be come Sunday morning.

So say goodbye to one of Toronto's last remaining old-school bowling alleys while you still can.

Those snack bar nachos won't cry into themselves.

Lead photo by

@liam.owens

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Bathurst Bowlerama closing in Toronto after 56 years

Win tickets to Champions of Magic

The CNE is now offering steep discounts on 2019 tickets

Harry Potter party in Toronto canceled over legal issues

This epic holiday light trail in Ontario is now open for the season

Toronto's massive indoor obstacle course is back open

French fitness chain flames out in Toronto after less than a year

Toronto's free outdoor skating rinks open this weekend