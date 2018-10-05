This skydeck in Ontario comes with unreal views of fall colours

Since we'll be seeing the fall colours peak in just about a week or so, now is the time to take full advantage of the most colourful time of year, and escape to some of Ontario's most scenic gems.

Located in the rural community of Lansdowne, this charming town is home to one of the highest lookout towers in Ontario, which stands more than 100 metres above the stunning 1000 Islands and St. Lawrence River.

Built in 1965, the 1000 Islands Tower welcomed around 100,000 visitors in the first few years it opened, and charged guests only 25 cents to climb up to the observation deck.

Unlike the equally epic Dorset Lookout Tower, the 1000 Islands Tower earns some brownie points for also offering a non-stop 40-second elevator ride to the top.

However, if you're keen on climbing the massive staircase instead (and maybe working off some of that pumpkin pie), two observation decks on the tower are accessible via stairs.

Once you reach the highest observation deck, you'll find yourself on a completely open-air platform that offers a panoramic view of the breathtaking land and water below, and a perfect birds-eye view of the massive 1000 Islands Bridge that passes over Constance Island and Georgina Island.

The 1000 Islands Tower is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from now until October 21.