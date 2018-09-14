Toronto's newest haunted house is behind a popular Italian restaurant

There's nothing like spaghetti swimming in red sauce to satisfy one's appetite after visiting a blood-spattered, chillingly realistic haunted house.

Actually, that sounds like a fun date — so mark your calendars, kids, because Halloween is coming up fast, and you know much Toronto loves to get spooked on purpose.

The newest in our city's long line of independent haunted houses will open its doors on October 5 in an unassuming home directly behind the famous Mamma Martino's Italian restaurant in Etobicoke.

Called Martino Manor, the house can be found just off The Queensway, west of Mimico Creek (though you can already find a spooky hearse in front of the restaurant itself).

Horror buff and proprietor Fernando Martino promises we "haven't seen anything this good in Toronto before" — and by good he means scary.

An outdoor portion of the property will boast a haunted corn maze, according to promotional materials, while the house itself will feature something called "The Witch Nanny."

I don't know what a witch nanny is, but just reading those words gives me goosebumps. It sounds like it could be in an episode of Are You Afraid of The Dark.

Submitted for the approval of the Midnight Society, I call this story "Martino Manor at 7 McIntosh Avenue."