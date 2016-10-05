10 haunted Halloween attractions in and around Toronto

Haunted Halloween attractions in Toronto are quite the experience—transformative even—for many, whether you like being spooked or not. Be prepared to feel alive among the dead, as adrenaline courses through your veins from a fright like no other.

Here's a round-up of haunted Halloween attractions in and around Toronto.

Just behind an unassuming Italian restaurant on the Queensway is the city's newest haunted house where you can find a haunted corn maze, creepy dollies and other decor strewn about a dilapidated house. Just look for the hearse outside Mama Martino's.

As if any one of the thrilling roller coasters weren't enough to scare you, Canada's Wonderland is getting its annual the haunted treatment this season when 700+ roving monsters wander the grounds and haunted mazes.

Toronto's most iconic estate is once again getting a haunted makeover as Legends of Horror takes over. Creepy, interactive sets and a spooky tour of the castle wouldn't be complete without masked creatures popping out everywhere.

This educational pioneer village in North York has stepped it up since the days of our elementary school field trips. As if travelling back to a time before smartphones wasn't scary enough, this historic spot boasts an escape room, ghost walks and even a séance.

This event at Exhibition Place has been a Toronto tradition for the past 25 years, and it boasts some seriously terrifying characters. With seven main haunted house attractions, a magic show and carnival rides, you'll feel like you're back at the Ex, only this time with zombies.

Tapping into the real-life ghost rumours surrounding this massive outdoor space, High Park's annual October ghost walk series now includes everything from séances to funeral rites inside Colborne Lodge. Best to grab your tickets soon because this attraction tends to sell out quick.

Drive out to Kitchener-Waterloo to visit this farm, which features a creepy hike through the woods, a haunted hayride and haunted house. There's also a candy barn, bakery and grill on site to satisfy your post-haunting hunger, as well as a pumpkin patch that's open late.

Billed as "the scariest attraction in Niagara Falls," this legendary haunted house is best known for the approximately 150,000 people who have chickened out halfway through. You can find it at the top of Clifton Hill in Niagara, if you dare.

An art gallery/bar hybrid in the heart of Dundas West is bringing the chills once again for Halloween by transforming into a haunted house. Local artists have been hard at work turning The Fountain into something reminiscent of The Shining's set, with the addition of some truly creepy masks.

"Something out of your worst nightmare" is an understatement to describe this scream park that subjects guests to a series of twisted and gruesome human experiments. One room even simulates the feeling of being buried alive. Nice!