Canada’s most famous women’s hockey player now a Toronto Maple Leaf

The Toronto Maple Leafs just announced a new marquee hire in the form of Canadian hockey legend and four-time Olympic gold medallist Hayley Wickenheiser.

One of the most celebrated female hocker players on Earth, Wickenheiser will be joining the Leafs as their new Assistant Director of Player Development.

Needless to say, the Leafs are lucky to have her, even behind the scenes.

proud of the leafs not only for hiring a talented and hardworking woman in this kind of role, but also for hiring my favorite canadian olympian and gold medalist. no one will ever say she’s unqualified! proud of her and of the organization — anne (@chelmarner) August 23, 2018

The 40-year-old athlete announced her retirement from the game in January of 2017 after 23 years on the Canadian women's hockey team. During her career, she led Canada to 11 gold medals at Olympic and world championship games.

She racked up a total of 379 career points for Canada with 168 goals in 276 games and has been named the Olympic tournament MVP twice (once in 2002 and again in 2006).

The Leafs also announced on Twitter Thursday morning that Scott Pellerin has been elevated to the role of Senior Director of Player Development, and that Stéphane Robidas is the club's new Director of Player Development.