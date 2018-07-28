You can cut your own flowers on this stunning farm near Toronto

There's something about a bright, colourful bouquet of flowers that perfectly sums up what summer means: happy and full of life. And that is what Country Cut Flowers in Newmarket is all about.

A post shared by 📍Explore Ontario (@explore.ontario) on Jul 19, 2018 at 6:01am PDT

Located only 40 minutes north of Toronto you'll find the picturesque rolling hills of the Country Cut Flowers farm. Here, you can stop in for a morning, afternoon, or evening of flower-cutting from the seemingly endless fields.

A post shared by Lena Mortley (@shirefolk_) on Sep 23, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

The farm grows all-natural, chemical-free flora like peonies, zinnias, snapdragons, sunflowers, and even some exotic stems like Persian buttercups.

A post shared by Country Cut Flowers (@countrycutflowers) on Apr 30, 2018 at 10:04am PDT

It can feel impersonal going to the supermarket and picking out a generic flower bouquet for yourself or a loved one, and that is what makes doing it yourself so different.

You can easily pick, design, and arrange your own floral masterpiece, all while taking in the incredible countryside as your backdrop.

A post shared by Country Cut Flowers (@countrycutflowers) on Apr 3, 2018 at 8:32am PDT

The farm also hosts a bunch of different workshops if you're looking for something extra, or are searching for a unique day-out idea with friends. They offer expert-led flower arrangement courses, or the insanely popular flower crown workshop for festival lovers.

A post shared by Web of Words (@webofwords_) on Jul 18, 2018 at 10:22am PDT

Or, if spending time in the country isn't your thing, then you can also sign up for their weekly bouquet subscriptions to receive their stock at your door all summer.

A post shared by Emily Christine Photography (@emilychristinephoto) on Jul 10, 2018 at 7:36am PDT

Country Cut Flowers is open to the public for pick-your-own flowers from Wednesday-Saturday in July, August, and September. Or, you can contact them directly to make an appointment outside these times.