You can cut your own flowers on this stunning farm near Toronto
There's something about a bright, colourful bouquet of flowers that perfectly sums up what summer means: happy and full of life. And that is what Country Cut Flowers in Newmarket is all about.
Located only 40 minutes north of Toronto you'll find the picturesque rolling hills of the Country Cut Flowers farm. Here, you can stop in for a morning, afternoon, or evening of flower-cutting from the seemingly endless fields.
The farm grows all-natural, chemical-free flora like peonies, zinnias, snapdragons, sunflowers, and even some exotic stems like Persian buttercups.
It can feel impersonal going to the supermarket and picking out a generic flower bouquet for yourself or a loved one, and that is what makes doing it yourself so different.
You can easily pick, design, and arrange your own floral masterpiece, all while taking in the incredible countryside as your backdrop.
The farm also hosts a bunch of different workshops if you're looking for something extra, or are searching for a unique day-out idea with friends. They offer expert-led flower arrangement courses, or the insanely popular flower crown workshop for festival lovers.
Or, if spending time in the country isn't your thing, then you can also sign up for their weekly bouquet subscriptions to receive their stock at your door all summer.
Country Cut Flowers is open to the public for pick-your-own flowers from Wednesday-Saturday in July, August, and September. Or, you can contact them directly to make an appointment outside these times.
