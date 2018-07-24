This abandoned paper mill near Toronto is an explorer's paradise

There’s something mysterious, and hauntingly beautiful about abandoned places, which makes them unique and often stunning spots to take some epic photos. Luckily, this abandoned gem, the Barber Paper Mill, is less than an hour from Toronto, and it's just begging to be explored.

Located in Georgetown, the Barber Paper Mill was the first electrical generating plant in North America, built in 1854. At its prime, the Mill was the largest industry in Halton, run by John Barber - who is now rumoured to haunt the abandoned property and was even caught on camera!

The Mill produced book paper, posters and newspaper, and employed hundreds of workers from surrounding communities until 1948. In 2008, the 13-acre complex was designated under the Ontario Heritage Act, although it’s in desperate need of some TLC.

The Town of Halton Hills, the Credit Valley Conservation Authority, and the owner/developer Everlast Group, have yet to decide on what the future holds for the ruins. There have been discussions of turning the property into a 44-room hotel, 50,000 sq. ft of commercial space, or a 14-storey, 240-unit condominium, but nothing has been confirmed.

Although the space is obviously suffering from neglect, vandalism, and the harsh elements, it serves as an important reminder of the past, and offers a uniquely beautiful property to appreciate and capture on film.

Because of this, it has become a hugely popular spot for videographers and photographers to visit.

The abandoned property can be accessed via the Bruce Trail side-trail by the Barber Mill on the corner of River Road and Maple Avenue. Bring your camera, and prepare to take some memorable shots.