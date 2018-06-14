28 places to watch the World Cup live in Toronto

The FIFA World Cup has begun and fans of all 32 flags are gearing up for some cheering, a lot of heckling, and maybe a little musical spoon clacking.

Though Canada won’t be striking for the glorious title of FIFA champion this year, they’ll definitely be making a presence at the 2026 games – I mean, we are one of the hosts. In the meantime there are plenty of football-friendly spots in the city to cheer for your other fave team.

Keep in mind Russia is seven hours ahead of us, so you should plan for some matches to take place in the early a.m. Don't worry though: bars are legally allowed to start serving alcohol at 9 a.m. for the duration of the World Cup, meaning pint and breakfast can be a thing until July 15.

Here's a round-up of places to watch live World Cup 2018 games in Toronto.

Special Screenings

You’ll find the TSN-sponsored World Cup Viewing Lounge (essentially just a few screens encased in a cardboard stand) on the concourse-level food court of Brookfield.

Right smack dab in the main lobby on the giant mounted screen is where you’ll be able to catch any live game.

If you’re a student, you can catch nearly all the matches at the Centre of International Experience, where light refreshments may also be provided.

By Team

England

Aside from all the Dukes scattered across the city, Opera Bob’s Public House on Dundas West is home to the Manchester City Supporters Club, so naturally it’s one of the best spots to cheer. They usually open weekdays at 5 p.m. but for England's games, they'll make an exception.

Denmark

As always, Betty’s on King East will be hosting the Danish Canadian Chamber Council, reserving the entire first floor for Danish fans only. They’ll be opening at 7:45 a.m. to catch the first 8 a.m game against Australia; make sure to pre-register.

Portugal

Catch the Portugal game on the homey patio at Bairrada Churrasquiera’s College Street location. It’ll get packed pretty quickly but you can always hit up their locations on Dundas West or St. Clair West too.

Colombia

Baro on King West will have James Rodriguez all over their big screens, offering guests Team Colombia giveaways throughout the matches. The three-floored Office Pub on John Street will also be playing Colombia’s games and offering discounts on pints of Heineken for the occasion.

Brazil

The Corso Italia classic Rio 40 is one of the best spots to watch Silva, Miranda and Marquinhos do their thing on the field. You’ll definitely be able to catch Brazil’s 2 p.m. games here, and unlike Lula Lounge – another good option – they might even be open for the 8 a.m. game

Mexico

The vibrant El Rincon on St. Clair West usually opens at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, but they’ll be opening extra early for the 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. games, which you can watch on a big screen on their lively patio.

Nigeria and Senegal

Head to Harlem Underground on Queen West to cheer on the Cup’s most stylish team Nigeria, where you’ll find dinner and brunch deals plus a signature cocktail called The Cup. You can also cheer on either team at the newest Afro-centric restaurant by Cabbagetown, Kiza.

Germany

You’ll be able to watch all the Germany games at WVRST on King West. The Munich-style beerhall will be screening matches on its giant TV with plenty of German beers and their signature sausages like barese and wild boar, turning the place into a giant literal sausage party.

Uruguay

You’ll find all the blue and white jerseys at the community hall Club Uruguay by Steeles and Jane, a.k.a. "the home of all the Uruguayans in Toronto" in Concord with a giant projector screen and chairs set up yearly for Sky Blue fans.

Iran

Banu, the Iranian restaurant on West Queen West, will be screening all of Iran’s matches, plus they'll be offering a special menu of breakfast items and sandwiches for early matches against Vietnam and Morocco.

Japan

The Japanese Cultural Centre in North York will be screening all of Kamamoto’s skills on the big screen in Kobayashi hall, the plushy 6,500 square-foot theatre with full sound in effect.

France

The Fédération Tricolore de Toronto has booked off the entire bar at Ricarda’s on Peter Street for France’s grand performances against Peru and Denmark, with discounts on the bistro's tasty baked goods and drinks for the event.

South Korea

Korea’s game against Sweden starts at 8 a.m., but you’ll be hard-pressed to find many Korean eating establishments open that early. Still, Korea House in Koreatown opens at 11 a.m., meaning it’ll be open just in time to catch matchday two against Mexico.

Spain

Tapas, sangria, and footabll: what more can you ask for at Tapas at Embrujo on the Danforth. Their bottom floor has been turned into a flamenco studio, but their main floor will be airing all of team Spain’s games (sans Hierro), and sangria will be aplenty.

New Zealand

While Yorkville’s Hemingway’s isn't specifically NZL affiliated, it’s undoubtedly one of the most natural gathering places for Kiwi sports fans. Watch the game on their patio TVS while chowing down on some New Zealand lamb and wines.

Latin America

For any and all teams located in South America, Latin Fiesta on St. Clair West has you covered. From Peru to Argentina, Panama to Costa Rica, this sports bar will be opening 8 a.m. every day and showcasing all your favourite Latin American teams on five screens and one big projector.

Switzerland

As usual, the Swiss Club will be congregating at The Rushton on St. Clair West for all three matches. Follow the flags and you’ll find yourself with the rest of the fans – just make sure to get there early.

Other Popular Venues

The whole world is pretty stunned that Italy didn’t make it to FIFA this year, leaving Cafe Diplomatico without a team to cheer on. Still, this Little Italy spot has always been the restaurant to hit up regardless of which side you’re on.

This Roncy sports bar is a go-to regardless of what sports you’re into. They’ll be opening earlier than usual on some days, at 10 a.m., but you’ll have to call in and see if they’ve decided to start pouring those pints for the 9 a.m. games.

With 13 HDTV’s and four private booths, you can bet this Queen West stalwart will be busy all through the Cup, and will even be open for the painfully early 6 a.m. games. That’s real fandom.

Nearly all the games will be showcased on the gargantuan 39-foot HD screen at Real Sports, along with all the 199 little ones dispersed around the bar. They won’t be showing all the super early games but you’ll be compensated with some giveaways and a possible grand prize.

A rooftop patio is the best place to get watch a good match – even better if it’s accompanied with a burger. This Yonge and St. Clair spot all has 30 plasma screens and will be playing every single game, from Egypt to and Russia, and even the morning ones.