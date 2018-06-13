The 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially coming to Canada

The FIFA World Cup is coming to Canada in 2026 and it's expected Toronto will be one of the host cities.

The official announcement came down today after a historic vote in Moscow preceding the start of the 2018 World Cup which gets underway today.

Here's the moment the USA-Mexico-Canada united bid was awarded the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 🌎🏆 pic.twitter.com/Ip7lQAi5d2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 13, 2018

Beating out Morocco with a vote of 134-65, the so-called "United Bid" will see games played in Canada, the United States and Mexico with Toronto, Montreal and Edmonton expected to host cities.

OFFICIAL: Here are the official votes for the 2026 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/PM3T63TjnL — Maghrib Foot (@MaghribFoot) June 13, 2018

A final decision on host cities needs to be decided by the United Bid's organizing committee and FIFA and won't be confirmed until a later date.

Should Toronto be selected, it's expected the city will host a handful of games including one of the opening round matches.

We won! The 2026 World Cup is coming to Canada, the U.S. & Mexico! Congratulations to the @united2026 bid team! #worldcup pic.twitter.com/A3C9MnjLrw — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) June 13, 2018

All games from the quarterfinals onward will take place in the United States.

Canada has never hosted the FIFA World Cup before. In fact, the team last appeared in the global tournament in 1986 when it lost all three of its games.

For the 2026 tournament, it's yet to be determined whether Canada's team will receive automatic entry. This has usually been the case for the home team but the rules are changing that year as the field expands from 32 to 48 teams.

Whether Canada, the United States and Mexico automatically qualify as host countries will be decided by FIFA at a later date.

The City of Toronto had previously welcomed the opportunity to host the 2026 World Cup. Costs have been pegged at $30-$45 million and are expected to be shared by all levels of government.

It was previously reported that BMO Field would be expanded with additional seating and could host between 3-5 games.