Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
FIFA 2026 Toronto

Toronto is one step closer to getting the FIFA World Cup

Well, it's official: Canada is joining the U.S. and Mexico in a three-country play for 2026's FIFA World Cup.

If the triad's bid is successful, 48 nations will play 80 soccer matches across North America over 30 days, with at least 1o of those games taking place in Canada. 

Toronto itself would host 3-5 FIFA games at BMO Field, according to an endorsement put forward by Mayor John Tory in January. The west-end stadium would be given additional seating to meet the capacity standards of a World Cup venue.

MP Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, announced the news this morning at a press conference in Toronto.

City staff had previously estimated that it would cost between $30 million to $45 million to co-host the World Cup in 2016, but those costs are expected to be shared between all three levels of government.

Besides, Toronto seems to be getting pretty good at hosting high-level international sports events. If the PanAm and Invictus Games are any indication, the joint "United Bid Committee" will fare just fine.

Vaquero Del Espacio

