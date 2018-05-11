World's largest indoor lantern festival coming to Toronto

What goes better together with farm animals than an auditorium filled with lanterns?

The Canadian National Exhibition will be kicking off its 2018 season this summer on August 17 and, as usual, there will be plenty of new things to do, see and eat.

One of those things is — what's being billed as — the world's largest indoor lantern festival.

CNE organizers say that the attraction will transform Hall D of the Enercare Centre into a "kaleidoscope of light and colour" for the duration of this year's 18-day-long fair.

"See and experience Canada’s largest fair in a whole new light with larger-than-life lantern installations," reads a release announcing the Chinese Lantern Festival, which is being produced as part of the government's 2018 Canada-China Year of Tourism.

A total of 16 "awe-inspiring illuminated installations" are expected to light up the Enercare Centre, while a nearby Asian market will offer CNE guests "authentic street food and artisanal crafts" between August 30 and September 2.