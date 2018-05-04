Sports & Play
Lisa Cumming
Posted an hour ago
Toronto is getting an outdoor skating rink all summer long

Do you already miss winter? I don't, but I'm sure someone is wishing it was a few degrees chillier given that the city is already infested with tiny flies

To calm your winter woes, Ontario Place will soon be home to Toronto's first outdoor summer skating rink. The synthetic rink won't be made of ice so will be able to withstand any heat Toronto throws at it. 

The rink officially arrives May 19 and will remain open all summer long. Even better, it will be totally free to use. Skate rentals will be available for a small fee.

Ontario Place is also getting some other pretty cool things in the next few years, like a sprawling park and a beach along Brigantine Cove. 

Other things to do at Ontario Place this summer include a weekly music series in Trillium Park starting in June, the opening of four full-sized beach volleyball courts, three brand-new outdoor ping pong tables and a life-sized chess game. 

