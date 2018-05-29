Someone in Toronto is doing the most unreal stunts

It’s one thing to put on a Halloween costume and ride your skateboard around the city, it's another thing entirely to hold yourself up sideways above nothing but air — at deadly heights — like an actual freaking superhero.

Sorry, Toronto Spider-Man, but you’ve got nothing on Conrad Salmon... unless you can fly now, too?

A certified personal trainer, Salmon spends a lot of time in the gym — but its the stuff he does outside, with the City of Toronto as his beautiful backdrop, that'll make your jaw drop.

You see, Salmon practices something called calisthenics — a term I had previously associated with old people in parks and 19th century schoolchildren.

Silly me. It's actually more like gymnastics meets parkour meets American Ninja Warrior.

Salmon started doing calisthenics about five years ago after seeing people do it on beaches in Miami and Los Angeles.

"I fell in love with that element of fitness," he said by phone on Monday. "It's a form of body strength training — almost like gymnastics but not quite. We do a lot of chin ups, hand stands, human flags..."

The "human flag" he speaks of is a feat of strength in which the body is parallel to the ground, supported by a vertical bar.

It looks very hard to do, but also great on camera.

Salmon says he started taking photos like the ones above for fun, but it has since become a passion.

He's gone from taking pictures with his phone sometimes to working with professional photographers and fielding collaboration requests from brands like New Balance.

"Calisthenics stands for beauty and strength," he explained. "I felt like when I was taking this pictures, it was showing that definition of calisthenics."

"You're the beauty in it, and the strength as well."

"I hope I can inspire other people to be like 'hey, I want to do calisthenics'," said Salmon, noting that there are some studios in and around Toronto where people can learn the art.

He also said that people can reach out to him by DM on Instagram if they're interested in learning more, though I feel like his inbox might come to resent that statement pretty fast.

Either way, sick photos.