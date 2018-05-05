Sports & Play
Lisa Cumming
Posted 2 hours ago
cherry blossoms toronto

Cherry blossoms approaching peak bloom on U of T campus

Cherry blossom season is here and while High Park may get all the attention, there's another spot that's approaching peak bloom this weekend. 

The Twitter account for the University of Toronto libraries posted an update this week about the Robarts Library sakura grove, saying that peak bloom for them is getting really close. 

Last year full bloom happened around April 20. 

As for when peak bloom will happen this year, they're guessing this afternoon.

In a press release issued last night, U of T Media Relations noted "The cherry blossoms are just about to bloom....Why battle the crowds at High Park when you can stay central and head to U of T's Robarts Library to marvel at the famous Sakuras?"

According to U of T, the trees here were first planted as part of the Sakura Project, established by the Consulate General of Japan to celebrate its growing friendship with the province of Ontario.

The Consul General donated 3,082 trees to be planted in public places, including U of T's St. George and Scarborough campuses.

