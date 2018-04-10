You can learn how to fly a plane just outside Toronto

For many of us, flying a plane is the ultimate bucket list achievement, and Barrie Flying Club can easily help you check it off your list.

With flights that take off from airports around Toronto, Barrie and Collingwood, they will teach you how to control a light sport aircraft, including a TL 3000 and SportStar.

Barrie Flying Club has a bunch of different packages, depending on the level of flight training you’re interested in – from a 20-minute scenic flight option, all the way up to earning your pilot’s permit.

According to the Club, one of the most popular options for people wanting to give flying a go is the introductory course. Following the safety checks, you’ll board the aircraft – with you in the pilot’s seat - and you’ll go through a series of ground checks.

Once airborne, the fun really begins. You’ll be in control between 15-55 minutes, all while practicing altitude adjustments, turns, and staying on a straight course. You can stay in control of the aircraft the entire time or ask your instructor to take over for you to snap those epic ‘grams.

These intro flights cover the areas of Muskoka, Georgian Bay, Toronto, and even Niagara Falls! Can you imagine?

You can also rent a GoPro from the Club to record the entire experience for endless bragging rights.

The intro flight is the perfect way to dip your toes into the flying pool, but if you want to dive right in, you can complete flight school within a 6-month period. To obtain your pilot’s permit you’ll need to complete 20 hours of ground school, 20 flight hours with an instructor, and ace a final exam. You got this!