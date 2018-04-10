Sports & Play
Katherine Palumbo
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
flying lessons toronto

You can learn how to fly a plane just outside Toronto

Sports & Play
Katherine Palumbo
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

For many of us, flying a plane is the ultimate bucket list achievement, and Barrie Flying Club can easily help you check it off your list.

With flights that take off from airports around Toronto, Barrie and Collingwood, they will teach you how to control a light sport aircraft, including a TL 3000 and SportStar.

Barrie Flying Club has a bunch of different packages, depending on the level of flight training you’re interested in – from a 20-minute scenic flight option, all the way up to earning your pilot’s permit.

A post shared by Crystal Croxon (@crystalcroxon) on

According to the Club, one of the most popular options for people wanting to give flying a go is the introductory course. Following the safety checks, you’ll board the aircraft – with you in the pilot’s seat - and you’ll go through a series of ground checks.

A post shared by Martha M (@martha__2323) on

Once airborne, the fun really begins. You’ll be in control between 15-55 minutes, all while practicing altitude adjustments, turns, and staying on a straight course. You can stay in control of the aircraft the entire time or ask your instructor to take over for you to snap those epic ‘grams.

A post shared by Anndrea C♡ (@helloannndie) on

These intro flights cover the areas of Muskoka, Georgian Bay, Toronto, and even Niagara Falls! Can you imagine?

A post shared by Mandi ❤️ (@mmlh3) on

You can also rent a GoPro from the Club to record the entire experience for endless bragging rights.

A post shared by Noya (@kiskadi) on

The intro flight is the perfect way to dip your toes into the flying pool, but if you want to dive right in, you can complete flight school within a 6-month period. To obtain your pilot’s permit you’ll need to complete 20 hours of ground school, 20 flight hours with an instructor, and ace a final exam. You got this!

Lead photo by

qaiszalloum

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto is putting hockey sticks outside their homes for Humboldt

You can learn how to fly a plane just outside Toronto

10 unusual ideas for a first date in Toronto

Toronto pays tribute to the Humboldt Broncos

Yorkville's only fun shop closing after 13 years

This serene Japanese park near Toronto is cherry blossom heaven

Toronto Zoo planning luxury glamping and zip-lining retreat

Drake kisses ESPN broadcaster Doris Burke at Raptors game