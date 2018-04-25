Toronto sports fans go nuts as four major teams gear up to play at once

Two playoff games, one championship final and an exciting marquee matchup between Toronto and its first-place rival — all within a span of hours.

Wednesday is being billed as an unprecedented night for sports in the 6ix thanks to a series of simultaneous major league games featuring four of the city's most important teams.

This has only ever happened five times before, and analysts say this one could be the most intense, multi-game extravaganzas in city history.

3 Toronto teams play for high stakes tonight. With the unfortunate events that happened earlier this week, this could not have been a more fitting time for Toronto sports fans to come together in one spot, in support of each other. #TorontoStrong @Raptors @MapleLeafs @torontofc pic.twitter.com/76YUFCH6Iy — Nelson Campana (@nelcam) April 25, 2018

The Toronto Raptors are set to take on the Washington Wizards this evening at 7 p.m., in Toronto, for Game 5 of their tied, Eastern Conference playoff series.

Just seven minutes later, the Blue Jays take the field against the Boston Red Sox right around the corner at the Rogers Centre.

Then, at 7:30 p.m., the puck will drop in Boston for Game 7 of the winner-take-all series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins.

At 9:30 p.m., Toronto FC will play what's being called "the biggest game in club history" against Chivas Guadalajara in Mexico.

The @Raptors will be up on the big screen first while the @MapleLeafs will be shown on smaller screens in the square.



After the Raps, the Leafs game will move to the big screen.@torontofc starts at 9:30 on the smaller screens and will move to the big screen after the Leafs. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 25, 2018

If you're lucky enough to get NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS games at home, you might want to bring in a double monitor (or at the very least do some thumb exercises.)

Otherwise, you can head to Maple Leaf Square / Jurassic Park for a massive combined fan tailgate party outside the ACC, where the Raptors game, Leafs game and TFC game are all set to appear on giant outdoor screens.

"As the home team playing at Air Canada Centre tomorrow night, the Raptors' Game 5 playoff matchup against the Washington Wizards will be broadcast on the main screen outside the arena," writes MLSE of tonight's event.

To everyone complaining about two playoff games being played at Maple Leaf Square/Jurassic Park. This is a great reminder that Toronto Sports is finally making an impact. Supporting our teams, no matter the sport, is what we do 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/CvbcR217ba — Ranz (@gonmarales) April 25, 2018

"Broadcast screens positioned at the end of Bremner Boulevard at York Street [will] show the Leafs Game 7 in Boston against the Bruins," notes MLSE, which owns the Leafs, Raptors and TFC.

"In addition to Maple Leafs and Raptors playoff action, a screen will broadcast Toronto FC’s CONCACAF Finals matchup against Chivas Guadalajara."

Some Leafs and TFC fans disagree with the order in which tonight's games will appear on the biggest screen, arguing that their teams should get top billing.

Inside the ACC, the Raptors are the main event. Anywhere else in the city and outside of that building... — Johnny (@tannerava5) April 25, 2018

"Love the Raptors - I do. But why is Game 7 taking a backseat to a Game 5? I realize the #Raptors start at 7," wrote one hockey fan in response to the setup. "But GAME 7.... #LEAFS.... That's not on the main screen? The biggest screen? What am I missing?"

"Smaller screen?" said a soccer fan on Twitter. "You are going to make us go back to liking The Galaxy."

"Considering what happened in Toronto earlier this week... Anyone that's upset over having to share space & screens w/ fellow fans in multiple sports this evening needs a serious reality check," countered Toronto Raptors radio personality Eric Smith.

"Having local teams play in meaningful games at the same time is a positive 'problem'."