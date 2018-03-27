You can spend a weekend near Toronto in this epic treehouse

When we were kids, the idea of spending the night in a treehouse would have been the coolest thing ever. As adults, The Treehouse Retreat makes it cool and glamourous.

Located two hours from Toronto in the township of Durham, this magazine worthy (it's been featured in Style at Home) Treehouse Retreat and Cabin Hideaway can accommodate up to six people for the ultimate wilderness vacation.

Bringing the term ‘glamping’ to an entirely new level, the treehouse (more like tree mansion) is fully equipped with everything you need in a resort-style setting.

There’s a private pool (it’s massive!) multiple hammocks for lounging the day away, poolside fireplace, 100 acres of walking trails, and more.

Both the treehouse and accompanying cabin are as Insta-worthy as they come, as owner Lynne Knowlton is an unbelievable designer, and has put her personal touch into every inch of the luxury retreats she owns and operates.

From the reclaimed wood kitchen counters, rustic farmhouse dining table, and comfy queen-sized beds draped with white linens, you definitely won’t be ‘roughing’ it out here.

The treehouse and cabin are rented together for $785 per night (and 2-night minimum stay) but, if you max out the space with 5 others, it’s a little easier on the wallet.

Think of it as a private 5-star resort for you and your closest friends. You may never want to come back to civilization again.