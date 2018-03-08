Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
toronto raptors

Everyone is totally in love with the Toronto Raptors right now

You know an NBA player is on fire when an entire stadium starts chanting his name – at an away game. 

DeMar DeRozan is giving Drake a run for his money as 6ix God this week after leading the Raptors to a stunning 121-119 overtime win against the Pistons in Detroit.

With last night's victory, the Raptors became the first NBA team to clinch a playoff berth in 2018. This alone is worth paying attention to, even if you're not a sports fan. Even if you're not Canadian. Even if you play for a rival team.

It was Wednesday night's ferocious game itself, however, that put the world's collective head on a swivel.

Last night's faceoff between the Pistons and the Raptors is being hailed as an "instant classic" by sports analysts around the globe.

The Raps, who were trailing by 17 points in the game's second quarter, made a thrilling comeback from their "lame duck" first half thanks in large part to the efforts of Kyle Lowry, Norman Powell, Jonas Valanciunas, Fed Van Fleet and DeRozan.

DeRozan, who himself scored a game-high 42 points, made two successful runs at the basket in the final seconds of both regular and overtime play.

The first, a spectacular, game-saving slam dunk that shook Twitter to its core.

The second, a game-winning assist to Fred VanVleet in overtime.

NBA fans at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena were so impressed by DeRozan – who has been praised widely in recent weeks for opening up about his struggles with depression – that they actually started chanting for him as MVP.

On their own turf.

The Raptors have won 13 of its last 14 games and, as NBA reporter Josh Lewenberg notes, are well on pace to set a franchise record and secure 60 wins

Toronto is also currently sitting first in the Eastern Conference with a record of 47-17.

Maybe "North Over Everything" is a fitting slogan, after all. 

