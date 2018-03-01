Gregg Zaun launches Manalyst TV on YouTube

Former Blue Jays catcher and recently-fired Sportsnet host Gregg Zaun is gearing up for his return to the small screen. The really small screen.

Zaun, who was terminated by Rogers in December over allegations of workplace misconduct, has announced his intentions to launch a YouTube-exclusive analysis, commentary and opinion show.

"Have you ever imagined an un-filtered Gregg Zaun, un-tethered by the constraints of network cable television?" reads a promo for the show, shared by Zaun on Twitter last week.

"I am onto the next phase of my life, my own show on YouTube," he wrote. "My fans have spoken loudly and clearly… the gloves come off. I will be covering the entire major leagues without bias."

The show, called Manalyst TV, is expected to premiere today, though nothing has been uploaded to Zaun's dedicated channel as of yet.

Despite this, Zaun already has more than 1,000 subscribers.

Meanwhile, Sportsnet just announced the 46-year-old baseball analyst's replacement on Blue Jays Central (and no, it isn't Jp Arencibia.)

Joe Siddall, another former major league catcher hailing from Windsor, Ont., will appear on Sportsnet as a studio analyst alongside host Jamie Campbell beginning on March 26.