Earth Hour in Toronto for 2018 promises to be huge, require little effort, and totally free! All you have to do is turn off your lights for an hour and appreciate the beauty of the natural world.

Earth Hour takes place at 8:30 p.m. on March 24 this year. So have a party, hit the park, or fire up your favourite scented candle. Better yet, share the moment at some of these Earth Hour events happening around the city.