Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
rogers centre food

Cookie dough in a cup coming to Jays games at Rogers Centre

With Opening Day just around the corner, fans are gearing up for yet another season of baseball and the sense of anticipation is in the air – as is the scent of cookie dough.

That's right: Jays fans officially have a way tastier reason to get excited about heading to the Rogers Centre.

This week, MLB announced new menu items for its 2018 season with custom foods designed by Aramark for each city in the league, and Toronto – along with Philly and Houston – is being blessed with some gourmet cookie dough.

While New York's Citi Field baseball park got Hong Kong-style egg waffles, and Boston's Fenway Park will be serving creme brûlée French toast, TDot's convenient dough in a cup comes from Maryland-based bakery Jane Dough.

Game-goers will have the option of decking out their cookie dough with soft serve and additional extra toppings. 

Other savoury menu additions include the Vegan'Acho Nacho, which are red and white tortilla chips with black beans, guac, and vegan cheese.

There's also the brisket BBQ sandwich which comes with smoked beef and blood orange BBQ sauce on a brioche bun. The Log Cabin Waffle Sandwich sounds tasty, with Rosemary-scented waffles sandwiches stuffed with pulled pork, cheese, and maple baked beans. 

But the most Toronto-esque item being added to the menu is the Korean Beef Taco Trio (in honour of new player Seung-Hwan Oh, perhaps?) which comes with bulgogi, slaw and cilantro. 

Lead photo by

Aramark Sports

