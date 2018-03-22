The best and worst GoodLife Fitness in Toronto

The best GoodLife Fitness gyms in Toronto can inspire you to live a fit and healthy lifestyle. The worst fall flat and crush #fitspo dreams. While Toronto is full of GoodLife locations in the city, not all gyms are created equal.



Here are my picks for the best and worst GoodLife gyms in Toronto.

The Best

Centrally located, and open until midnight, the two floor gym near Richmond and John Street is one of the more spacious in the downtown core. The location has friendly and accommodating staff. The class schedule includes kickboxing and boxing classes.

Located right by the subway, every inch of the three floors is well-used with a personal training section, spin room, cardio station and free weights. What it lacks in brand new equipment, it makes up for in great instructors and energetic spin classes.

This facility is only a single floor but it's equipped with towel service, a sauna and, more importantly, a clean environment and members who know the basics of gym etiquette. Plus, there's free two hour parking underground and it's open 24 hours a day.

Near Finch and Dufferin, this gym has it all including a pool, tons of equipment, spinning and other classes, free parking, childcare and it's open 24-hours daily including holidays.

Another 24-hour location (Monday-Thursday only), this facility has a spacious layout with enough equipment for members, a proper stretching area and a large space for free weights. The gym is busy during the after-work rush hour, but the evenings and weekends are great.

The Worst

If the thought of Dundas Square usually gives you a headache, so will this gym. Close to the Ryerson University campus, it has a decent range of equipment and plenty of room for a workout, but some of the stuff is dated back from when it used to be an Extreme Fitness.

The location is convenient for commuters but the gym is always overcrowded because of that. Classes are packed, and the change rooms and showers always seem to require maintenance.

While this tiny, hard-to-access location has a pool and aquafit classes, it's consistently busy with minimal equipment. The location serves the Bay and Bloor crowd, which makes for a convenient lunchtime getaway but long wait times for the cardio machines.

The gym is spread out over three floors, which is a workout all on its own since the elevator is always out of service. Expect to visit a different floor for change rooms, classes and the general workout space.

The location is extremely small, run down, and lacks proper equipment, which defeats the point of a gym. It doesn't offer any amenities, and you'll likely end up waiting for a treadmill. The men's and women's change rooms barely count as change rooms.