This suspension bridge east of Toronto offers remarkable views of a river and forest

There are many remarkable travel destinations that remain somewhat hidden within a short drive of Toronto. Known primarily by locals and veteran day trippers, these places range from amazing swimming holes to epic suspension bridges.

Located on the outskirts of Campbellford in Ferris Provincial Park, the Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge is just one of these must-visit destinations. It spans 300 feet above a quick rushing section of the Trent River and offers stunning views of Northumberland County.

As remarkable as the views are — and they really are stunning during all four seasons — the thrill of a visit to the bridge is at least partially the uneasiness that you feel when passing over it. At 30 feet above the water, you can really feel it sway beneath your feet.

There are a few scenarios that make a trip across the bridge particularly special. Early morning summer visits when a bit of mist rises off the gorge are memorable, but it's also phenomenal place to take in fall colours in late September and early October.

Accessing the bridge through the provincial park means you can spend much of a day in the vicinity (or even camp overnight), so it's an ideal place to plan a hike followed by a picnic near the river.

It'll take about two hours to get to Ferris Provincial Park in decent traffic. Day use fees are required to enter the park, but it's well worth it for this unique attraction and ensures there's ample parking.

While you're in the area, make sure to explore Campbellford, which is a quaint and artsy town.