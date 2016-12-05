5 staycation ideas for this winter in Toronto

Winter staycation ideas in Toronto are perfect for when you've overextended yourself during the holidays and have to give up on the dream of a tropical vacation. You might not be able to escape the cold outright, but if you cozy up at spa or stuff yourself at local restaurants, it'll feel like you've taken a break.

Here's a series of staycation ideas for this winter in Toronto.

Escape the cold at one of the city's nicest spas

It's the ultimate staycation idea. Book a weekend off from all responsibilities and hit the spa. To really splurge, book yourself into a luxury hotel with a spa package and let your cares melt away as the snow piles up outside.

Stay at one of Toronto's new hotels

Sometimes the simplest escapes are the best. What better way to get some R&R in your city than by booking yourself into a brand new hotel. You can immerse yourself in the luxurious surroundings of the Bisha Hotel on King West or head to the east side to check out the beautifully restored Broadview Hotel, both have great dining options.

Be a tourist in your own city

Here's an easy staycation that can be a blast: book yourself into a downtown hotel and go explore the city as a tourist. Come January, you can check out the new Bentway skating trail, the Distillery Light Festival, Winter at Ontario Place, or the wildly hyped Yayoi Kusama show at the AGO.

Head to Europe without stepping on a plane

Pick a major European destination like Paris and organize your day around eating and drinking at Toronto cafes, bakeries and restaurants devoted to the region. It'd be cinch to do this breakfast to dinner routine for Italian destinations as well, including new restaurants.

Take a weekend to immerse yourself in the Don Valley

The Don Valley is every bit a winter wonderland come January. Use the Westin Prince Hotel as your basecamp to explore the Don's network of trails. You can hike or snowshoe, but you can also cycle now that fat bikes are available at the Brick Works.