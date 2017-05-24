The Best Italian Bakeries in Toronto
The best Italian bakeries in Toronto are a testament to the fact that though your first association with Italian cuisine may be pizza and pasta, it truly begins and ends with the baked goods. Cannoli, focaccia, biscotti, and maybe just a little of that pizza and pasta can all be found at these outstanding bakeries.
Here are the best Italian bakeries in Toronto.
This bakery on King West keeps it all out in the open. The bare bones, industrial space is completely transparent when it comes to the baking process. Pick up delicate little almond cookies or their hearty spin on a BLT, or grab some raw pizza dough for the evening. They also have a location in the Financial District.
Jesse Milns at Sud Forno
