Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
italian bakeries toronto

The Best Italian Bakeries in Toronto

The best Italian bakeries in Toronto are a testament to the fact that though your first association with Italian cuisine may be pizza and pasta, it truly begins and ends with the baked goods. Cannoli, focaccia, biscotti, and maybe just a little of that pizza and pasta can all be found at these outstanding bakeries.

Here are the best Italian bakeries in Toronto.

SanRemo Bakery
1

SanRemo Bakery

Known far and wide for outlandishly amazing donuts, this Etobicoke bakery also keeps it old school with breads, cannoli, tiramisu, lobster tail pastries, and cornettos, not to mention a hot table and an array of deli sandwiches.

Tre Mari Bakery
2

Tre Mari Bakery

This St. Clair West staple has been around for fifty years, and in that time they’ve sold a boatload of their simple vienna sticks. Their cannoli and other pastries are made with farm fresh ingredients.

Sud Forno
3

Sud Forno

Attached to the venerable Terroni on Queen, how could this not be an incredible Italian bakery? This place pulls out breads made using flour from a family run mill and their own mother yeast, and pastries like cannoli, biscotti and budino get serious upscale upgrades.

Forno Cultura
4

Forno Cultura

This bakery on King West keeps it all out in the open. The bare bones, industrial space is completely transparent when it comes to the baking process. Pick up delicate little almond cookies or their hearty spin on a BLT, or grab some raw pizza dough for the evening. They also have a location in the Financial District.

Lamanna's Bakery
5

Lamanna's Bakery

On Kingston Road in Scarborough, immaculately decorated cakes as well as mind-blowing pizzas are the order of the day at this family business. You can even try an Italian ice cream sandwich made with their gelato.

Francesca Italian Bakery
6

Francesca Italian Bakery

The cookies, pastries and gelato at this Scarborough bakery are out of this world. Cannoli are filled with fresh ricotta throughout the day to keep up with demand, and you can enjoy one with a coffee in a small seating area.

Rustic Bakery
7

Rustic Bakery

This bakery in North York has a coffee bar, pastries, cakes, gelato, and a hot table. Try their red velvet cupcakes, or get a cake made for a birthday or wedding.

Nino D'Aversa
8

Nino D'Aversa

This place in Thornhill (with other locations in Woodbridge and Concord) provides the bread for some of the city's great sandwiches. This decades-old emporium encompasses bread, gelato, pizza and pastries.

Agincourt Bakery
9

Agincourt Bakery

With over thirty years in business, this Scarborough family bakery has become known for their breads and pastries as well as their hot table serving sky-high veal and eggplant sammies.

