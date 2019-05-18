The top 5 places to camp one hour from Toronto

Camping options near Toronto include spots at some of Ontario's most dazzling parks and bucolic places perfect for spending a few nights under the stars. There's even a bonafide campground within Toronto's borders.

Here are my picks for places to camp within an hour's drive of Toronto.

Located at the eastern edge of Toronto in Rouge Park, this campground has over 100 sites for tent-touting explorers. Some of the park's amenities include barbecue and fire pits, hiking trails, showers, and laundry facilities. Once you set up camp, you'll forget that you're still within the city's borders.

This full service provincial campground is only a few kilometres away from Oakville's bustling Lakeshore retail strip, but once you've entered the park, you'll feel miles away from the urban landscape. It's a huge park that's covered in hiking trails and natural terrain, but there's also a massive swimming pool in the day-use area if you're looking to cool down.

This provincial campsite features a wonderful sandy beach on Lake Ontario as well as a variety of hiking trails. McLaughlin Bay is excellent for canoeing, as it's protected from the choppier waters on the lake. Campsites are made for car camping with electrical hookups, fire pits, and even a selection of radio-free sites for those looking to cultivate some peace and quiet.

Located on the southern shores of Lake Simcoe, Sibbald Point feels much further from Toronto than it actually is. This campground actually has 10 distinct areas for camping, complete with areas for large groups and audio-free zones. The highlight is the sandy beach on the lake, which makes for great swimming come the end of June when the lake has warmed up enough.

Albion Hills is one of the few conservation areas near Toronto that permits overnight camping. This is a wonderland for mountain bikers, with some of the best trails around the city, but non-riders will appreciate the numerous hiking trails and small beach area. These aren't the most secluded campsites in the world, but there's enough to do that will draw you away from your tent anyway.