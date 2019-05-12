The top 10 stores to buy running shoes in Toronto

Running shoe stores in Toronto go beyond just sneakers. The staff and service behind these brick and mortar shops keep runners of all abilities in fine form, ensuring the kicks you buy are not only the right size, but the right shoe for your distance and terrain too.

Here are my picks for the top stores for running shoes in Toronto.

This King and Bathurst boutique specializes in top of the line running shoes and gear. They also offer free drop-in runs and run club memberships, creating a community hive for downtown runners.

Spanning over 10 locations in Toronto alone, this store has been around since 1984, doling out shoes and support for runners new and old to the sport. Shoes vary by brand and price.

This big box store may not have the warm fuzzies or meetups like the smaller shops, but if you know what you’re looking for, you're more than likely going to find it here. All the big brands are on deck.

Owned by a former Olympic athlete, this shop on Bloor has been around over 40 years, providing training and resources to marathon-minded runners and wannabes. Foot wear is broken down for track, trail and everything in between, with staff helping you every step of the way.

Their Canadian flagship store can be found near Queen and Spadina. Inside, you'll not only discover the latest selection of running shoes, but they also offer activewear to take your next run to the next level.

The mecca of all things outdoors, MEC has also made some serious strides as a sneaker purveyor, carrying loads of trail running shoes for cross country races and a wide selection niche brands. Visit either the Queen or North York location.

This Leaside shop specializes in serious sporting gear, so if you're looking for some tricked-out sneakers for that upcoming triathlon, then make this your first stop. Hoka and Asics are popular picks and returns are easy peasy with a generous 15-day return policy.

Toronto is home to six New Balance locations, known for their generous size ranges and widths. The stores are always stacked with knowledgeable staff who are happy to suggest the perfect pair for your fitness goals.

Known for their designer brands and sprawling stores, Sporting Life also boasts a pretty brag-worthy wall of shoes, with a large selection of sizes to go along with it. Visit one of their many locations that can be found in malls like Yorkdale and Sherway Gardens.

The popular shoe store boasts various locations all across the GTA. Shop brands like Nike, New Balance, Asics and much more with assistance from their knowledgeable staff.