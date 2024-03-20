Toronto can save 50% on Skip today only for International Day of Happiness

Java dreams have come true! Today only, Toronto residents can use this special offer from SkipTheDishes and Starbucks.

It's International Day of Happiness today, so grab your phone and get ready to celebrate with a limited-time offer that's sure to spark some delight across the city. Toronto residents can enjoy 50 per cent off their favourite Starbucks order through Skip, for today only, when they spend $20 or more and use the code SBSKIP50!**

Spread the joy by treating yourself to a delicious Starbucks drink and food item, or better yet, surprise your loved ones with a special drink for themselves. Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade, anyone?

International Day of Happiness is all about celebrating good vibes and making your day brighter, and there are a ton of ways to enjoy what today has in store — whether that be meeting up with friends or ordering a round of lattes for the office!

Coffee is a go-to beverage for many of us, and according to a recent survey conducted by Skip*, nearly 90 per cent of Canadians are coffee drinkers. Even further, more than one in three Ontarians drink coffee more than once a day — roughly 37 per cent of those polled.

With Skip's International Day of Happiness offer, it's even easier (and more convenient) to experience that joy when your Starbucks order is delivered right to your front door! Don't forget about that extra money you're saving. Who wouldn't be happy?!

This Skip offer is even better for those 50 per cent of Canadians polled* who said ordering takeout contributes to their overall sense of happiness or enjoyment in a typical week, aka, instant delivery delightfulness.

Skip is a proud Canadian brand and the country's homegrown delivery platform. A go-to destination for a ton of yummy and affordable restaurants, retail and even grocery options, Skip is always levelling up its services and has over 50,000 partners on its network!

Now that you're in on the fun, make sure to take advantage of this cheerful offer — today only — by using the promo code SBSKIP50** on your Starbucks order on Skip and rejoice with a cup of Joe!