Scotiabank Arena's new Creator Zone gives sports fans access to a new content series

There's a new hotspot in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, and it's a first-of-its-kind space in Canadian sports, bringing together exclusive experiences for fans this season.

Introducing the Creator Zone by TikTok, a new and original destination that provides unique behind-the-scenes access to Maple Leafs and Raptors game-day experiences at Scotiabank Arena along with special programming with the help of Frito Lay Canada.

"TikTok is the place where sports fans around the world gather to share their passion," said Joshua Bloom, General Manager of Global Business Solutions, TikTok Canada.

The very first series coming out of the Creator Zone is Crunch Time, which sees MLSE team up with Frito Lay Canada for an exclusive 12-episode series that streams live on Toronto Raptors and Maple Leafs TikTok channels before select games.

"Our Frito Lay brands have always been anchored in sports fandom and culture. We're thrilled to partner with TikTok and MLSE to bring our fans a series like Crunch Time where they can enjoy culturally relevant game day content, wherever they are!" said Jess Spaulding, CMO, PepsiCo Foods Canada, in a release.

Crunch Time episodes feature dedicated TikTok hosts, special guest creators and Frito-Lay matchups like Cheetos, Lay's, Tostitos, Ruffles, and newly launched Havoc, giving fans a special look at Toronto sports culture — both in-arena and at home!

Beloved local creators you'll probably recognize will be online, going live while sharing their craft, hot takes and hanging out with hosts for exclusive interviews.

This season's episodes have featured celebrity fans like Simu Liu, Skinny Fabulous and TikTok stars like Keith Pedro, The Sorry Girls and Juno winner Haviah Mighty.

With just a few Crunch Time episodes left, here is a preview of what's to come so you don't miss out!

Thursday, March 28

Hosts Shannon Burns and Jaclyn Forbes will be joined by guest creator @definitelytai ahead of the Leafs vs. Washington Capitals game on March, 28 at 6 p.m.



With over 500k followers on TikTok, fashion model @definitelytai (aka Theophilus Taiw Aladejebi) is known for his impeccable fashion taste and outfits. Here's hoping we'll get a special Leafs-themed 'fit from Tai!

Tuesday, April 2

Before the Raptors take on the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2, creator Nashid Chroma will stop by Crunch Time with hosts Tresor and Sahar Dahi to discuss all things art-related at 6 p.m.



The Toronto-based pop-art creator is recognized for his hyperrealistic portraits, blending colours and nature together for one-of-a-kind pieces that everyone wants inside their homes.

Wednesday, April 3

Hosts Shannon Burns and Jaclyn Forbes are back for the April 3 Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game with guest creator Tiana Shern.

Known for her viral dance tutorials and choreography, Shern is a beloved Toronto creator with over 1 million followers on TikTok.

"Each season, we see the evolution of how our fans engage with our teams and how they grow their passion for the game whether it be in-person, through the broadcast, digitally, and now on TikTok," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE.

Streaming exclusively on the Maple Leafs and Raptors TikTok channels, you'll want to make sure to tune into each Crunch Time episode, which all start an hour before tipoff or puck drop on select game nights.

Follow both accounts on TikTok and get ready for a good time!