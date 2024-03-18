We gave Liquid I.V. a try to see if it would quench our thirst

You know that feeling when you've just finished your workout for the day? How about the feeling after a long day of errands and activities? We're talking about that intense thirst that tells you just how hard you've worked your body — the one that needs to be quenched immediately.

This is a troubling yet common feeling for us Canadians, according to a survey conducted by Liquid I.V. that found 63 per cent of responders reported feeling regularly dehydrated. Younger Canadians fared even worse, with Gen Z (77 per cent) and Millennials (74 per cent) saying they feel dehydrated at least weekly.

Enter Liquid I.V. — a yummy electrolyte drink mix that's tackling the dehydration problem head-on. Scientifically formulated to restore electrolyte imbalances that can occur during performance and sport, travel, and even in changing temperatures, it's a great way to support a hydrated lifestyle especially as we transition out of the colder weather.

And lucky for me, I had the opportunity to taste test some single-serve Liquid I.V. Hydration Multipliers throughout my day in Toronto, and was extremely impressed with the results, and taste!

Let's start with Passion Fruit

I started this journey off with a single-serve packet of the Passion Fruit Hydration Multiplier flavour, after a workout session at the gym.

Mixed into 500 ml of water with a quick shake, the powder immediately dissolved with just a few mixes and I was on my way to hydration heaven. The Passion Fruit taste is super yummy, and it's a unique flavour that I haven't really seen in an electrolyte drink before. It's definitely bold and makes for a powerful sip.

Nearly 10 minutes after my workout, I had finished my entire bottle of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier and I can say that I felt hydrated. I didn't have that gross dry feeling in my mouth, and I also felt less drained than I usually do after a workout.

Due to Liquid I.V.'s ingredients like Rebiana (a high-quality organic stevia leaf extract) and other naturally sourced flavours, I could confidently sip away on a tasty drink that contains no artificial colours and is non-GMO.

Lemon Lime refreshment

For my second round, I opted for the Hydration Multiplier in the Lemon Lime flavour. Mixing it exactly the same way I did with the Passion Fruit experience, I was still surprised with how quickly the powder incorporated with the water.



This time I tested out Liquid I.V.'s hydrating properties while catching up on some work and running errands. Immediately after the first sip I was in love with the Lemon Lime flavour — it's a classic and citrusy combination.

The brand also announced the launch of a new strawberry flavour this week, and I look forward to trying it.

Going on about my day I found myself drinking Liquid I.V. more consistently than my usual plain water and didn't have to remind myself to "keep drinking." I took it with me while I ran around the city for grocery shopping and other weekend chores, and I definitely noticed a positive difference in my overall hydration levels.

Thanks to the ingredients found in each packet of Liquid I.V., like Vitamins B3, B5, B6 and B12 and Vitamin C, each sip fuelled me as I checked off my to-do list.

Final verdict

All in all, I was extremely surprised at the functionality and taste varieties of the Hydration Multiplier. Immediately quenching my thirst with yummy flavours and essential vitamins, I can confidently say I was feeling more hydrated than I usually do during the transition seasons.

To learn more about this hydrator and the science behind each sip, head to the Liquid I.V. website for more information or visit their Instagram page.

Watch out for the brand showing up across Canada this summer to promote hydration, just like they did for their winter apres-ski parties at Blue Mountain and Bromont, Quebec.

Don't forget that you can purchase Liquid I.V. on amazon.ca or at your local Costco. Now get to hydrating!