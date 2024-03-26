Sponsored
Royal Conservatory of Music Toronto

Toronto's Royal Conservatory of Music has an exciting lineup of spring concerts this season

Spring has sprung and Toronto is buzzing with can't-miss events and programming — including the exciting lineup of concerts coming to the Royal Conservatory of Music.

Whether you're in the mood for some jazz or want to experience the best in West African music, the Royal Conservatory of Music's April lineup looks to fill Koerner Hall with performances by internationally acclaimed artists from around the world.

The fun starts on April 19 with iconic guitarist and vocalist John Pizzarelli and his return to showcase beloved Broadway and Hollywood songs.

Royal Conservatory of Music

Photo by Royal Conservatory of Music.

To make things extra special, this concert also features Canadian singer Caity Gyorgy — a two-time Juno Award-winning vocalist.

Then on April 20, Grammy and UNESCO Awarding-winning vocalist Oumou Sangaré brings her signature sound and uplifting music for a night of Malian tunes.

Royal Conservatory of music

Oumou Sangaré will visit Koerner Hall on April 20. (Photo by Holly Whittaker)

April 26 will see a double-header hit the stage with a mix of jazz, Latin pop and soul thanks to singer-songwriters and instrumentalists Alex Cuba, a Grammy-winning Cuban songster from Smithers, based out of B.C., and Raul Midón, a legendary guitarist and songwriter out of Miami.

royal conservatory of music

Alex Cuba (pictured) and Raul Midon will rock K0erner Hall on April 26. (Photo by Christina Woerns)

To close out the month, acclaimed vocalist Lizz Wright will perform singles from her latest album and will also be joined by Juno Award-nominated Lebanese-Canadian drummer, producer and composer Sanah Kadoura for a smashing night of jazz, pop and roots on April 27.

No matter your music taste, a night at Koerner Hall with The Royal Conservatory of Music is guaranteed to be a thrilling spectacle and now is the time to visit.

Royal Conservatory of Music

Lizz Wright (pictured) will be joined by Sanah Kadoura on April 27 at Koerner Hall. (Photo by Jesse Kitt)

And with tickets starting at $45, you don't have to break the bank to enjoy some wonderful musical talent. 

Visit The Royal Conservatory of Music's website to get your ear to the ground on more upcoming shows and to purchase tickets. 

Lead photo by

Lisa Sakulensky
