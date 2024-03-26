Toronto's Royal Conservatory of Music has an exciting lineup of spring concerts this season

Spring has sprung and Toronto is buzzing with can't-miss events and programming — including the exciting lineup of concerts coming to the Royal Conservatory of Music.

Whether you're in the mood for some jazz or want to experience the best in West African music, the Royal Conservatory of Music's April lineup looks to fill Koerner Hall with performances by internationally acclaimed artists from around the world.

The fun starts on April 19 with iconic guitarist and vocalist John Pizzarelli and his return to showcase beloved Broadway and Hollywood songs.