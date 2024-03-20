Here’s how you can get exclusive access to this luxury fragrance in Toronto

Step out of the mundane and into an enchanted forest at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre this March. Into the Forest is a dreamy pop-up event to celebrate the launch of Marc Jacobs newest fragrance, Daisy Wild.

With all the charm of a wildflower bouquet, minus the wilting, Daisy Wild exudes freshness and inspires reconnection with nature.

Top notes of banana blossom accord mesh into heart notes of jasmine and macadamia accord for a rich sweet scent, while the base notes of sandalwood and vetiver des sables finish will transport you to a lush forest.

Along with the gorgeous flower appliques atop the lid and green stems that anchor themselves within the perfume, Daisy Wild is unique in that it’s the first fragrance in the Daisy collection to come in a refillable bottle.

This valuable step towards sustainability will allow customers to cherish their Daisy Wild for years and years, just as it was meant to be.

To celebrate this whimsical new fragrance, Marc Jacobs will be hosting Into the Forest, a captivating hyperphysical experience that invites guests to embrace their free-spirited selves.

Visitors will get to experience the Snapchat Mirror, which will bring the Daisy Wild Snapchat filter to life — only available on March 22.

There will also be an opportunity to meet Daisy Wild influencer and TikTok icon Cassidy J at select times throughout the weekend.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a Daisy Wild event without the opportunity to get your hands on the titular fragrance.

All visitors will get to take home a vial sample, and the first 200 visitors will get deluxe mini-sized sample. There will also be a contest on-site where visitors will have the chance to win a beautiful Marc Jacobs Snapshot bag (no purchase necessary).

Swing by the CF Toronto Eaton Centre from March 22 to 24 and experience all the wonder Daisy Wild’s Into the Forest has to offer.

If you like what you smell, Daisy Wild can be purchased at several retailers, including Sephora and Shoppers Drug Mart.

Into the Forest