MilkUP is back with a cozy winter wonderland experience at the Bentway

MilkUP Ontario is back with another can’t-miss event to get you through the winter, and like always, it’s post-to-pay.

MilkUP is known for trendy experiences like the Moo’seum and Big Moo’d Market, and this time, they’re popping up in Toronto with #MilkUPDairyChill, a winter wonderland that will be hosted at The Bentway on select Fridays and weekends in February.

The cozy event will feature dairy-themed treats and limited-edition goods from local makers.

Warm up with a comforting grilled cheese sandwich and cream of corn soup pairing from DAM Sandwiches, with tres leche and cereal milk glazed donuts by Cops Donuts for dessert. Follow up with a caramel brûlée latte or toasted marshmallow hot chocolate from Playground Cafe.

Visitors can also hit up the Charm Bar by Buttercup Studio, browse

MilkUP’s iconic merch section, and stock up on more milky take-home

goodies.

And the best part is, none of this will cost you a cent!

All you have to do is follow @milkupontario on Instagram or TikTok to gain access, and from there, you can post on either platform by tagging both #MilkUPDairyChill and @milkupontario in exchange for free goods and treats.

Make the most of a winter wonderland with an outdoor skate under

the Gardiner. Skates will be available to rent onsite, but you can also

bring your own.

Dairy is the ultimate fuel when it comes to making the most of winter, and MilkUP Ontario wants to help you milk every moment for all it’s worth. Like these featured artists and makers, Ontario dairy is local, and MilkUP wants to share that love with other locals.

So come on out and try some good eats, take a few Insta-worthy pics, and have a great time with friends or family at this fun — and free — limited-time event.

The #MilkUPDairyChill post-to-pay pop-up will run on Fridays and weekends only, from Feb. 2 to Feb. 19, 2024. Check out the schedule below.

Fridays : Open from 5 to 9 p.m.

: Open from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturdays & Sundays : Open from 3 to 8 p.m.

: Open from 3 to 8 p.m. Family Day (Feb. 19): Open from noon to 9 p.m.

You can keep up to date on event details by following @MilkUPOntario on Instagram and TikTok.