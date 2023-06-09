New Toronto Moo'seum features local artists and free dairy goodies

A free limited-edition Moo'seum experience is now open in Toronto and it combines local artistry, delicious eats and local dairy.

MilkUP's widely successful post-to-pay pop-up is returning to the city this summer and is partnering with some of Toronto's favourite local creatives and makers in celebration of dairy's influence on food, culture and art.

Taking place at Parkdale's Five Brock Gallery (5 Brock Avenue) on select days now through July 2, the Moo'seum is an immersive environment built by local artisans featuring interactive installations, custom art pieces and delicious dairy treats.



Visitors can participate by posting to TikTok or Instagram in exchange for free-limited edition goods from popular local makers including; Breadhead, Drake Cereal, Good Behaviour, Happy Coffee and Wine, Kimi Kimo and Trevor Wheatley.

Some of the artists set to be featured include Alisha Davidson, Ashley Bachar, Eugenia and Sana Jaffery, Justin Yong, Kendal Blake, Leia

Bryans, Lex Erazzo, Remy Gecelter, Ronnelle Jaulingco, Vanessa Cassar, and Wandy Chang.

Opening weekend runs from Friday, June 9 to June 11, while regular programming takes place from Thursday to Sunday, between June 15 and July 2.

Hours are from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Brought you to by Milk UP Ontario, the brains behind the famed

experiences of Pick-Me-Ups by MilkUP and the Big Moo'd Market.

All you have to do is follow @MilkUPOntario on TikTok or Instagram to gain Moo'seum access, sample the tasty treats, and "post to pay" on Instagram or TikTok using #MilkUPmooseum and tagging @milkupontario.

Restricted to one entry per person, per day. Artisan treats are available while quantities last, with limited availability per day.

So go be inspired by your moo'se at Five Brock Gallery, celebrate the world of dairy, and get snacking Toronto!