Toronto just got a new pop-up where you pay with social media posts instead of money

A pop-up is now open in Toronto where the currency will be unlike anything you've ever seen before: you actually pay with social media posts.

Pick Me Ups is Ontario's first ever post-to-pay pop-up, and just by posting on social media you can get free limited edition items from local makers like Cops, Kwento, Ruru Baked, Milky's and Naked Beauty Bar.

Cops is doing donuts with a milk n' cookies glaze, Kwento is dishing out mini cheesecakes, Ruru Baked is doing peaches n' cream ice cream and Milky's is doing cereal milk, milky tea and a maple milk latte.

Naked Beauty Bar is doing press-on nails in "Spill'd Milk," "Big Moo'd" and "2% Better" styles.

Other locals makers are present as well: totes, tees, patches, pins and stickers will be available from Adam the Illustrator, and Lindsey Gazel will be doing custom cookies.

There are also beaded necklaces from Buttercup Studio and vintage clothing from Sheezus, as well as a cereal bar. A second floor should be decked out with photo ops.

Workshops with local makers will take place every Saturday, and there will also be live performances from Jessia on Sept. 23, Ralph on Sept. 24, Ari Hicks on Sept. 25 and Tyler Shaw on Sept. 30.

All you have to do to enter the pop-up is show you're following @milkupontario on TikTok or Instagram. Static Instagram posts, Instagram stories and TikTok videos tagged with @MilkUPOntario and #PMUxMilkUP are accepted as "currency."

Multiple social posts are encouraged, and all you have to do to check out is flash one. Only one entry per person per day is allowed, with artisan goods only available in limited quantities that are expected to run out. When they do, that's it: the pop-up closes for the day.

Put on by Ontario dairy, the event is meant to spread the local love and put an emphasis on local dairy.

Located at 639 Queen St. W., the event runs from Sept. 9 to Oct. 2 every Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.