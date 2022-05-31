This Toronto market lets you pay with social media posts and it's going on tour

MilkUp Ontario's super popular market is back this summer and it sounds like it's going to be a total mood.

Big Moo'd Market is the second edition of Toronto's post-to-pay market. That means you can enjoy some delicious eats and cool merch… in return for easy social media posts.

And after the success of last fall's Pick-Me-Ups edition, this time the event is going on tour. The Big Moo'd Market will arrive in Toronto on June 4 and 5, before moving to Ottawa on June 11 and 12. It will then move on to Kingston, London and Hamilton in September, taking place for two days at a time in each city.

Over at the event, you’ll get a chance to try some cool limited-edition treats from your favourite local makers.

This includes heirloom caprese sandwiches by Lambo's, a strawberry shortcake trifle from Little Sister Baking, cereal cronuts and blondie bars from Breadhead Bakery, Ontario sweet corn ice-cream by Good Behaviour, specialty drinks from Milky's and cereal silvanas from Tito Parley's.

You can also expect to find fun totes, t-shirts and prints by @racheljoanis, plus live DJ performances!

The best part though? You can enjoy all this for free as your social media posts will be used as "currency."

Here's how it works:

All you have to do is follow @milkupontario on TikTok or Instagram to enter the market. Then, this is the fun part – go sample treats and goodies from the local vendors. Post on Instagram or TikTok using the #BigMoodMarket and tag @milkupontario. Easy peasy.

The event is restricted to one entry per person per day. Artisan goods are available only until quantities last. The market is organized by MilkUP Ontario, and it's a great chance to enjoy some cool dishes while showing love and support to the local community.

So, if you're on the lookout for a legen-dairy time, the Toronto market will take place at 15 Denison Ave. (Corner of Queen and Augusta) on June 4 and 5 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can find the dates and timings for all the other upcoming events by following MilkUp on social media or checking out the MilkUP Ontario website.