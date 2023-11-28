4 simple ways to prepare for cold-weather expenses if you're feeling chilly about your finances

Winter is on the way, meaning we'll soon be enjoying snowy days, festive gatherings with friends, and cozy evenings spent relaxing and catching up on our favourite shows.

However, it's also that time of year when unexpected expenses tend to pop up (and no, we're not just talking about holiday shopping!).

The cold weather can take its toll on our homes, automobiles, and more. From frozen pipes to leaky roofs to car battery issues, and even costs associated with increased heating bills and snow removal services, the season can bring its fair share of surprises for home and car owners, renters and lessees alike.

In fact, a recent survey by Capital One Canada* that polled 1,500 adults across the country revealed over half (54%) of respondents have had one or more unexpected cold weather expenses in the past five years -- most of which are home or auto-related.

Further, around half (49%) who do not have an emergency fund set aside for these types of unexpected expenses would need to borrow or use their credit card to cover an expense over $500.

Sound familiar? You're not alone, especially after the year we've had that was marked by economic uncertainty. While we all understand the importance of being prepared for a rainy (or icy) day, knowing where to start can be a challenge.

That's why, with the help of Capital One -- which strives to support Canadians on their journey to financial well-being -- we've put together some helpful tips to get you on the right track.

Make a budget

Creating a budget is the first step. Calculate your net monthly income, track your essential expenses, and keep some room for discretionary spending (i.e., non-essential but enjoyable things like going for coffee or eating out from time to time).

Once this is done, you'll be able to figure out how much you have left over to save each month, or to put towards your monthly credit card balance to build your score (more on this later). Remember, no number is too big or small; as long as you're able to make the minimum payment.

Set up an emergency fund

According to the survey, 56% of respondents with an income under $60,000 live without an emergency fund for unexpected expenses, along with 33% of those earning more than $100,000 annually.

Once you've figured out how much you can afford to put away each month, it's important to set up a savings account that will act as your emergency fund.

It helps to set up a pre-authorized debit that transfers a certain amount from your chequing account into the savings account monthly on a day that suits you. This way, you won't be tempted to spend the money before saving it.

Pro tip: If you keep your money in a high-interest savings account, you can watch it grow as you earn interest on your savings.

Build credit

In addition to having an emergency savings fund, there may be times when unexpected high-cost expenses require you to consider borrowing money. This is where having good credit comes in, as it can help you qualify for loans and lower interest rates.

Building credit is a journey that differs from person to person -- how long it takes depends on whether you’ve had credit before or need to improve it. Really, it just takes consistency and a little bit of financial savvy.

The good news is that there are some basic things we all can do to build our credit score, which is so important as we look to reach our short or long-term financial goals.

When it comes to using a credit card, make at least the minimum payment each month or pay off your balance in full before the due date.

