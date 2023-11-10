A new flagship Vessi store has come to Toronto with an exciting shoe release

It's official -- the chilly, wet and rainy weather has arrived in Toronto. On the bright side, there's no better time to ditch your old winter boots for a fresh pair of sneakers for all your city and outdoor adventures.

Canadian footwear brand Vessi has just opened a brand new GTA store at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga on Thursday, Nov. 9, and it's got an awesome line-up of stylish, waterproof footwear to help you embrace the cold and all of its wet-weather elements.

The store, which is Vessi's first-ever in Toronto, will be roughly 2,000 sq ft and is set to breathe new life into the old Geox space.

For the first time, GTA customers can try out Vessi's innovative shoes in real life and see for themselves how the brand is redefining what waterproof looks and feels like.

To celebrate the new store opening, Vessi is taking on the winter boot

with a new high-top sneaker specifically designed for winter: the Alta High Top.

The Alta High Top Looks like a classic high-top sneaker, meaning it's super easy to style, but it's got the functionality of a winter boot (without being bulky or heavy).

Its thick snow-gripping outsole lets you stride with confidence through snow, slush, rain, and mud, making it the perfect companion for winter living in cold and slippery cities. Plus, its warm lining ensures a snug and comfy fit, keeping you cozy when out and about.

The Alta High Top is made from a mix of synthetic leather and Dymatex, making it 100% vegan and animal-friendly.

To try the Alta High Top for yourself, or to check out the rest of Vessi's perfect-for-winter footwear, head to the newly opened store at Square One Shopping Centre.

You can also explore a range of innovative styles that'll help you get a grip on the GTA weather over at ca.vessi.com.