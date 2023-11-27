Here's how you can make a difference for the overlooked in Ontario this holiday season

The holidays are fast approaching, but the season isn’t necessarily merry and bright for everyone.

For many underserved people in Ontario, these coming months can be the most difficult of the year. That’s where LOFT Community Services comes in — and they need your support.

LOFT provides complex care that offers transitional and permanent assisted living options, including 24/7 staffing support and accessible living spaces, along with residential support programs through supportive housing that promote community integration and pathways to independent living.

Additionally, LOFT has a range of specialized services with supports that take place in the community to effectively service particular populations in need. These include outreach, mental health support for youth, gender-affirming care, support for people experiencing addictions, and more.

LOFT programs seek to meet people where they are, connecting clients with the services they need.

This year, LOFT is placing an emphasis on “Objects of Belonging,” which looks at the value of everyday items, and how what many of us take for granted can represent so much more to LOFT clients.

Perhaps a pair of sneakers, a pillow, or a paintbrush serve no more than their functional purpose for you, but at LOFT, these items can represent a home, a connection, or an opportunity to achieve a better quality of life.

Sneakers become a means of fitting in for a teen facing anxiety and social isolation. A comfy pillow represents a safe place to sleep at night for someone who was living on the street. A paintbrush is a form of expression and support for someone experiencing cognitive challenges.

How you can help LOFT clients thrive this season

In the last 70 years, LOFT has served over 20,000 people facing multiple challenges, but they can’t do it alone. Their community work is possible through the help of donors and supporters.

If the holidays are a magical time for you, and you're wondering how you might be able to spread some of that magic to those who need a hand — there are truly so many ways to help!

Instead of an office gift exchange, you could run a fundraising campaign. If finances are tight, your time is just as valuable, and LOFT is often looking for volunteers when it comes to organizing fundraisers, helping with social events, tending to the garden, offering administrative support, and simply spreading the word about their services and mission.

Donations of personal hygiene products, food or gift vouchers, clothing, and household items are a great option if you have the means. And of course, a good old-fashioned monetary donation is always deeply appreciated — these gifts can also be made in a loved one's name as a special tribute.

Your donation will help the people in Toronto, York Region, and Simcoe-Muskoka who need compassionate care and support through dedicated services like LOFT.

You can learn more about LOFT’s impact online, and check out their Facebook and Instagram accounts to stay updated on all their important work. After all — everyone deserves to be seen.