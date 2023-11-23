Sponsored
Kendall Bistretzan
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
factory theatre toronto

Factory Theatre's once-in-a-lifetime double bill from Daniel MacIvor looks unmissable

Factory Theatre is hosting an exciting new double bill this month, and with a sliding-scale ticket model, there’s no better time to experience the wonderful world of live theatre. 

This once-in-a-lifetime double-bill features two shows from acclaimed, award-winning playwright Daniel MacIvor.

theatre toronto

Daniel MacIvor. Photo by Guntar Kravis.

MacIvor is best known for his soul-shaking monologues and scripts that examine complex relationships. He has many awards under his belt, including the Governor General’s Award and the Elinore & Lou Siminovitch Prize in Theatre.

The first play, Monster, is a chilling one-person show that reveals the psychological inner workings of the human experience in a performance that invites the audience to confront their fears and embrace the complexities of humanity.

factory theatre toronto

Karl Ang. Photo courtesy Dahlia Katz.

Monster stars Toronto-based actor Karl Ang, who will play 16 different roles throughout the show in what is sure to be a deeply chilling and unforgettable performance. The play is directed by award-winning Soheil Parsa, co-founder and former artistic director of Modern Times Stage Company.

The second play, Here Lies Henry, is a headscratcher full of twists and turns as a man, alone in a room, tries to tell you something you don’t already know. Damien Atkins stars as Henry, the self-proclaimed liar compelled by an unknown force to share his life story over the course of this one-person show.

theatre toronto

Damien Atkins. Photo courtesy Factory Theatre.

The play is directed by Tawiah M’Carthy, co-artistic director of Bluebird Theatre and award-nominated playwright and performer.

A trip to the theatre is bound to be a memorable and entertaining experience, whether you’re a long-time fan, or new to the world of live performance.

Factory Theatre believes theatre should be accessible to all who want to participate, which is why they’ve introduced a sliding-scale ticket model for these performances. There will also be three shows where audiences will be required to wear masks.

The incredible double-bill will be running on various days throughout December. Plus, a limited number of $0 Rush Tickets are available on each day of performance.* Rush tickets can be purchased in person at the Factory Theatre box office, with a limit of two tickets per person. 

As another limited-time offer, you can purchase $5 tickets for Here Lies Henry preview performances on Nov. 23, 24, 25 and 28, while supplies last.

Visit Factory Theatre online to learn more about these exciting performances, their sliding-scale model, and of course, to get your tickets.

*The number of $0 Rush Tickets are subject to availability on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Lead photo by

Dahlia Katz
